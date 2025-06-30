Hannah, a paediatric nurse: "A lady.. 30 wks pregnant, she came in after being in an explosion in her tent, & shrapnel.. cut through the unborn baby.. the baby had been cut through its abdomen & legs & did not survive"

UK politicians & media: death to the IDF is hate speech pic.twitter.com/tO6CeLaNvY

