Hannah, a paediatric nurse: "A lady.. 30 wks pregnant, she came in after being in an explosion in her tent, & shrapnel.. cut through the unborn baby.. the baby had been cut through its abdomen & legs & did not survive"
UK politicians & media: death to the IDF is hate speech pic.twitter.com/tO6CeLaNvY
How some see it:
“The first time it was reported that our friends were being butchered there was a cry of horror. Then a hundred were butchered. But when a thousand were butchered and there was no end to the butchery, a blanket of silence spread. When evil-doing comes like falling rain, nobody calls out ‘stop!’ … When crimes begin to pile up they become invisible. When sufferings become unendurable the cries are no longer heard. The cries, too, fall like rain in summer.”
— Bertolt Brecht
“Civil Wars happen when the victimized are armed. Genocide happens when they are not.”
— A.E. Samaan
“Everybody talks about genocides around the world, but when the killing is slow and spread over a hundred years, no one notices. … American outrage is always for show, and it has a shelf life.”
— Percival Everett
“A vigorous totalitarian order requires that the people be invested in the leader’s scheme, and while genocide may be the most perverse and ambitious means to this end, it is also the most comprehensive. … The specter of an absolute menace that requires absolute eradication binds leader and people in a hermetic utopian embrace, and the individual, always an annoyance to totality, ceases to exist.”
— Philip Gourevitch
“Great and sustained destruction requires great ambition. It must be conceived as the means toward achieving a new order, and although the idea behind that new order may be criminal and objectively very stupid, it must also be compellingly simple and at the same time absolute. The ideology of genocide is all of those things.”
― Philip Gourevitch
“Democracy is people-approved dictatorship; military is people-approved genocide; atom bombs are people-approved armageddon.”
― Abhijit Naskar, ‘Greatest Country On Earth is Earth’
