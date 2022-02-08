Canadian Truckers Shut Down ANOTHER Border…This Time It’s The DETROIT – WINDSOR Ambassador Bridge, One Of Busiest International Borders In The World, Carries $1.1 Million In Goods Per Day

100% Fed Up – by Patty McMurray
Victor Green, a federal PPC candidate for Windsor – Tecumseh, is one of the good guys fighting for the rights of Canadians to make their own decisions about being vaccinated, tweeted about the Truckers For Freedom Convoy that’s now shutting down the Ambassador Bridge that connects Windsor, Ontario to Detroit, MI.
One of the busiest international borders globally. carrying $1.5 billion in trade annually. $1.1 million per day. Now a car park. The Ambassador Bridge links Detroit Michigan with Windsor Ontario.
Tractors, pick up trucks, SUVs and sedans have all joined the truckers to shut it down!
As night falls, there is no sign of the truckers budging from their position, as they continue to fight for freedom for Canadians and by extension, the Americans who are cheering them on in Michigan.
According to this Twitter user, the truckers aren’t even supposed to be arriving at the Ambassador Bridge until tomorrow:
Roll on truckers for freedom…America has your back!
Saw this on a digital highway sign this morning on my way into work
Ambassador bridge closed all trucks to go to the Port Huron bridge (Blue Water Bridge )further north
So there is still commerce and traffic between the two countries
Just not at the bridge in Detroit to Canada… for now