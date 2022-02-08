Ottawa Police Assault a 80 year old man





TOO FAR GONE MEDIA

Feb 7, 2022 • This 80 year old man was arresting after failing to identify after being pulled over by Ottawa police for honking his horn in demonstration and support for the FREEDOM CONVOY. The police chief and Trudeaus liberal government are creating communist style attacks on our sovereign rights and destroying our charter of rights day by day. This has to end NOW !!! STAND UP AND UNITE AGAINST TYRANNY !!!