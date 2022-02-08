Feb 7, 2022 • This 80 year old man was arresting after failing to identify after being pulled over by Ottawa police for honking his horn in demonstration and support for the FREEDOM CONVOY. The police chief and Trudeaus liberal government are creating communist style attacks on our sovereign rights and destroying our charter of rights day by day. This has to end NOW !!! STAND UP AND UNITE AGAINST TYRANNY !!!
3 thoughts on “Ottawa Police Assault a 80 year old man”
Stop!
Or I will shout stop again!
Yep. That was so sad to watch. There are more than enough big rigs out there to run these thugs over and squish them into the pavement.
Yeah Hal, no one jumped into help. That’s the next frontier that must be conquered. See tyranny, deal with it properly.
.