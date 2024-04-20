CDC is Sued For Scrubbing Digital Records

By Didi Rankovic – Reclaim The Net

AFL sues federal agencies for purportedly destroying CDC emails, questioning the impartiality of federal record-keeping.

AFL this week sued two federal departments and their chiefs alleging that they illegally destroyed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) records.

Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and its secretary, Xavier Becerra, as well as the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) and Archivist of the United States Colleen Shogan have been named in the filing, which states that their actions amount to a violation of the Federal Records Act.

We obtained a copy of the complaint for you here.

Namely, AFL claims the two departments under the current administration illegally deleted emails of former CDC employees, which constitute federal records.

The case, the non-profit hopes, will serve to highlight what they say is the Biden White House “partisan two-tier justice system.”

This is because, at the same time as NARA and NHHS are going about destroying the said emails without, up until this point, being held accountable, former President Donald Trump is being prosecuted over possession of presidential records.

However, if federal records are no longer kept based on allowing individuals over at the CDC to evaluate which emails to delete and which to keep (this was, in a nutshell, the NARA justification of the situation) – then the accusations against Trump made by NARA and picked up by the Department of Justice have no merit.

All the more so since in Trump’s case, AFL continued, those were documents that were either personal records or non-records.

“If the federal government wants to unlawfully assert that anytime a government employee leaves an agency their records are no longer considered records of the United States, then the same assumption would apply to former presidents of the United States,” AFL noted.

On top of that, there’s another question that this behavior raises: “What is the CDC trying to hide?”

AFL uncovered the practice in the course of investigating the CDC’s role in supporting what the organization says is “teacher-led indoctrination of children with radical gender ideology” – only to be told that disclosure of official emails was not possible because they no longer existed.

It turned out that the CDC is in the habit of deleting former employees’ emails 30 days after they leave – and NARA, when asked to look into the practice, found no problem with it, revealing that they trust those working for the CDC to make these decisions.

But this comes in violation of the Federal Records Act, AFL believes.

“The rule of law cannot mean one set of rules for unelected bureaucrats and another for democratically-elected officials who happen to be a political challenger to the sitting president,” AFL stated.