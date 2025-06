CENSORSHIP: The UN has found a new mission – after identifying platforms like a ‘clear and present danger’ to its globalist agenda, UN Secretary-General António Guterres formally declared war on Digital Platforms. The UN expects nations to implement its new Code of Conduct and will establish an independent observatory to monitor compliance. The UN’s strategy is based on the EU’s Digital Services Act.

