Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert said that Netanyahu and his gov want to see Palestinians out of Gaza in order to settle there. They want to do the same in the West Bank. They’re buying their homes, they’re killing people & most cases, Palestinians victims get arrested.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert said that Netanyahu and his gov want to see Palestinians out of Gaza in order to settle there. They want to do the same in the West Bank. They're buying their homes, they're killing people & most cases, Palestinians victims get arrested. pic.twitter.com/FpamqwZ35U — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) June 2, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet