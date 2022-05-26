Charleston Police: Woman stops gunman at party

WOWK TV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Police are releasing new details on a Wednesday night shooting investigation.

According to CPD around 10:45 on Wednesday night officers arrived outside of 1300 Renaissance Circle apartment complex for a report of a shooting. When police got there, they found the victim, 37-year-old Dennis Butler of Charleston, with multiple gunshot wounds. Butler later died.

