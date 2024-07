CHILD CRIES “IM AN ORPHAN” AFTER HIS FATHER AND SISTER WERE MURDERED BY ISRAELI AIRSTRIKES IN NORTH GAZA

CHILD CRIES “IM AN ORPHAN” AFTER HIS FATHER AND SISTER WERE MURDERED BY ISRAELI AIRSTRIKES IN NORTH GAZA THIS IS HEARTBREAKING 💔 pic.twitter.com/Io42VRlS65 — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) July 15, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet