James O’Keefe Drops Secret Files On Disney Exposing Child Grooming Operation

By Jack Dunn – Fandom Pulse

James O’Keefe’s O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) has once again exposed the degeneracy rotting Disney from the inside with the release of secret files from Disney. A brave insider came forward and provided OMG with Disney chat-room logs, showing how Disney employees are grooming children with targeted degeneracy.

Amit “Genie” Gurnani, Disney’s Creative Marketing Director, divulged Disney’s “unspoken” LGBTQ agenda for children in part three of the Disney Tapes series, released by O’Keefe Media Group earlier this month. Gurnani, who also performs as a professional drag queen, appears to have unveiled the company’s intentions to promote an LGBTQ agenda within its content targeting children.

In Volume One of O’keefe’s Disney Files series, documents from Disney employees reveal the company’s promotion of “LGBTQ and trans parades with fully naked men on bikes by Disney, pride nights on Disney’s properties and out in communities across America, company Polly—yes, swingers—meet up groups, company workshops on how to change your name as you transition, and TV specials aimed at children like ‘Who I’m Meant to Be,’” according to O’Keefe. He further explains, “And yes, you guessed it, that show is all about letting young kids know that it’s okay at any age to let the rainbow flag fly, and it looks as if it’s sponsored and sanctioned by Disney.” These revelations seem to corroborate Disney marketing director Amit Gurnani’s exposure of the company’s “unspoken” agenda to expose children to this content.

According to OMG reports, key players in promoting this agenda are Honi Harrison-Cheshire, a mobile product operations manager, and Adriana Aguilar, an employee who shared a map of the pride parades featuring naked men that Disney sponsors. These parades occur in various locations, including Washington, DC, Fresno, CA, Los Angeles, CA, New York, and more. Furthermore, an organization called Zebra Youth, which caters to “lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and all youth (LGBTQ+) ages 13 – 24,” as stated on their webpage, is actively promoted and partnered with Disney. Among their Disney-sponsored projects is an initiative encouraging children as young as 12 years old to create artwork of Mickey Mouse using “colorful sticky notes ‘where they belong,‘” as described by O’Keefe.

The video also sheds light on Disney’s DEI Vice President Queen Denchukwu and Vice President of Marketing Casey Brickner in promoting the company’s agenda. O’Keefe hints at the forthcoming ‘Disney Files’ episodes, stating, “In Disney Files Volume Two, we delve deeper into Disney’s internal health care policies, examining their promotion of gender-affirming care to employees, and how Disney uses shareholder funds to sponsor employee sex change operations and conduct seminars on changing one’s name.” Additionally, O’Keefe previews an exclusive internal video featuring an alleged Disney sensitivity training on pronoun usage, potentially involving individuals who appear to be women, but who knows?

