CNN: Timing of Iran Attack ‘Bears Symbolic Meaning in Judaism’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The timing of the US-Israel attack on Iran “bears symbolic meaning in Judaism” as Jews preparing for Purim are reciting commandments to wipe out Amalek, CNN reports.

From CNN, Tal Shalev, “Timing of US-Israel attack on Iran bears symbolic meaning in Judaism”:

The timing of the US and Israeli attack on Iran bears symbolic meaning in Judaism. Ahead of the upcoming Jewish holiday of Purim, worshippers read the specific portion from the Old Testament, known as Zachor.

The passage from the book of Deuteronomy commands the ancient Israelites to remember an unprovoked attack by the nation of Amalek and to eradicate the memory of Amalek once the Israelites are settled in their land. The passage is read publicly before Purim to fulfil the mitzvah of remembering Amalek as Israel’s achetypical enemy.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched Israel’s war on Gaza by telling Jews, “You must remember what Amalek has done to you,” and now the war with Iran is being launched ahead of Purim to wipe out the Persian “Amalekites.”

UPDATE: