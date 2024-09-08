CNN’s Jake Tapper: It’s ‘Antisemitic’ to Criticize Dana Bash’s False Reporting on Israel-Gaza War

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Friday attacked pro-Palestine protesters as “antisemitic” for criticizing his fellow CNN host Dana Bash’s false reporting on the Israel-Gaza war.

“These protesters target Dana at her home and this event because she’s Jewish,” Tapper insisted. “There is nothing about her coverage of the Israel-Hamas war that is different from most other news coverage, covering both Jewish/Israeli and Palestinian pain. This harassment is antisemitism.”

Neither of the protesters in the clip even mentioned that she was Jewish, they simply criticized her false reporting and pointed out how she has profited tremendously off telling such lies.

Both Bash and Tapper spread the “Hamas mass rape” hoax to provide Israel with cover to commit genocide in Gaza and rape Palestinians en masse in Israeli torture camps.

Neither has apologized or corrected their false reporting, choosing instead as we see here to cry “anti-Semitism” to silence dissent.