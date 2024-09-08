JUST IN: Israeli newspaper Haaretz shares footage documenting the violations and assaults suffered by Palestinian detainees in Megiddo concentration camp at the hands of the Israeli occupation.

One thought on “JUST IN: Israeli newspaper Haaretz shares footage documenting the violations and assaults suffered by Palestinian detainees in Megiddo concentration camp at the hands of the Israeli occupation.

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*