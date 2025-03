Colorado State Rep Amy Paschal (D) was spotted playing with a coloring game during a debate on a gun control bill. Stickers can also be seen on her desk. Is this a senior daycare center?

Colorado State Rep Amy Paschal (D) was spotted playing with a coloring game during a debate on a gun control bill. Stickers can also be seen on her desk. Is this a senior daycare center? pic.twitter.com/OmBLltcoai — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 24, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet