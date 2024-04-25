Covid Jabs Caused Patients To ‘Die So Horrifically, So Quickly’ Says Hospital Whistleblower

By Niamh Harris – The People’s Voice

A hospital whistleblower has described the horrific side effects patients experienced after taking the experimental Covid Jabs in 2021 and 2022 and how doctors were left ‘baffled’.

The whistleblower known only by Zoe, is a medical coder who transfers information included in patient medical records into a database for insurance purposes.

“For days, patients would be seizing, and no medications would stop it, and eventually they…kinda had to be put down,” she said.

Zoe told the Children’s Health Defence (CHD): “I didn’t know it was possible for a human to die so horrifically, so quickly, before they rolled out the mRNA injections…It was insane, I’ve never seen anything like that”

“The worst of them, they called it sepsis, but it was like instant multi-organ failure. Like, within hours patients would die of liver, lung, kidney… failure [all at once]…

“Some of the records…[from the] emergency crew that found them [the injection victims], it’s like their body tried to reject everything and [in] some of these cases their family would be there 30 minutes before, and then within an hour they’re dead.”

Zoe noted that “there were patients coming in with seizures like I’d never seen before,” and that hospital staff “couldn’t control some of them.”

“[For] days, patients would be seizing, and no medications would stop it, and eventually they…kinda had to be put down. They called it encephalitis, or encephalopathy, and then later on, even the coding organization…[called it] COVID-19-associated encephalitis,” the coder added.

She also claimed the doctors treating these patients “were baffled, they weren’t connecting the dots.”

“Knowing what the potential symptoms of a vaccine injury could be, we 100% had all the things I just described,” she said.

But despite that knowledge, “doctors would never tell [patients] that. They would just say, ‘It’s a stroke. It’s a heart attack. It’s a blood clot.’ And then they would never connect the two.”