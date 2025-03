Days after JFK files are declassified and it's PROVEN there was Israeli involvement, the most prominent zionist in America says where's the evidence and doesn't care because it was 60 years ago?

Ok cool.

We don't care about the Holocaust because it was 80 years ago.

Where's… https://t.co/Ca1KrUb7Vq

— Myron Gaines (@MyronGainesX) March 20, 2025