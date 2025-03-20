Netanyahu Gifts Sen. Fetterman Silver Pager to Commemorate Israeli Terror Attack on Lebanon

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday gifted Senator John Fetterman a silver pager to commemorate Israel’s deadly terror attack on Lebanon.

“What can I give a man who has everything? How about giving him a beeper? This is a silver-plated beeper,” Netanyahu told Fetterman. “The real beeper is, like, one-tenth the weight. It’s nothing, but it changes history.”

“When that story broke, I was like, ‘Oh, I love it! I love it!'” a giddy Fetterman responded, praising Israel’s terror attack that injured thousands of civilians and killed at least 42 people. “And now, it’s like, thank you for this!”

The exchange was made in Jerusalem during Fetterman’s second trip to Israel, Jewish Insider

noted.

Last month, The Intercept reported that members of Fetterman’s staff quit due to frustration that they “were just working on Israel all the time.”

Netanyahu similarly gifted President Trump a golden pager to commemorate the attack when he visited the White House in February.

The attack, which involved rigging consumer goods with explosives and then detonating them en masse with zero concern for collateral damage, is a tremendous source of pride for Jewish Zionists.

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt told the Israeli Knesset in January that the kind of “genius” behind the Jewish state’s pager attack on Lebanon is now needed to fight antisemitism.

The Trump administration has been rounding up critics of Israel for deportation to cheers from the ADL.