Do you trust Elon Musk?
Because there are some things that don’t add up. And when you start doing the math… I’ve got some questions.
And even if you still fall on team Musk, you should probably be paying very close attention. pic.twitter.com/YeXGrs84h6
— Ian Carroll (@IanCarrollShow) April 5, 2025
2 thoughts on “Do you trust Elon Musk? Because there are some things that don’t add up”
Do I trust Elon Musk? NO! He’s a TRANSHUMANIST, and his agenda is to make us all “part human part machine” like the cyborgs in sci-fi TV shows and movies. Thus, he thinks he is a “god.”
I don’t think there are any real billionaires. they have a monitored and controlled credit line.. no body “loves” anything enough to keep doing it at 75 80 90 years old after making millions billions of dollars. Clint Eastwood does not WANT to make movies at 90 whatever.. he HAS to! why would a 45yo billionaire want to work for govt?? or Trump.. it’s ridiculous that people STILL expect a hero on a white stallion.. we vote harder every time and it STILL sux!?!? I just can’t figure it out.. derrherr!! we deserve every horrible thing coming.