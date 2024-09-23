Doctors lied to Alexis and told her the drug she was taking was FDA approved.

By Died Suddenly

It turns out most the treatments we’re prescribed by ‘approved medical’ officials are experimental and unproven.

This is why so many people have turned to unorthodox solutions, and seen what can only be described scientifically as medical miracles.

Nikki is one such case. Her son has cancer and was going through chemo. Doctors drugged him with fentanyl and told her there was nothing that could be done to dull his tears.

She refused to accept this prognosis, and so should you. Our healing won’t come from inside the cold halls of poison mills.

Keep an open mind, try the medicine that kept our ancestors alive, and never trust those who see you as an experiment!

Doctors lied to Alexis and told her the drug she was taking was FDA approved. It turns out most the treatments we’re prescribed by ‘approved medical’ officials are experimental and unproven. This is why so many people have turned to unorthodox solutions, and seen what can only… pic.twitter.com/qBBeiFxxy8 — Died Suddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) September 23, 2024