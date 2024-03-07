2 thoughts on “Documentation from Beit Hanoun, Gaza

  1. Only those who love hell create hell. Demons. Demons with a lot of money. Will this now be transformed into sprawling resorts, casinos, golf courses, boutiques, spas, tennis courts, and grand bistros with a Michelin star? DISGUSTING!! May any who visit there and support such avarice drown in that decadence and find their own hell.

  2. “The massacre of the hungry bread-seekers is a stark reminder that to stop the bloodshed, it is not enough to only demand a ceasefire now. It is no less important to demand immediate and complete withdrawal of the bloody occupation army.”
    — Journalist, Yoav Haifawi, March 4, 2024

