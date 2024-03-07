“It’s Not Antisemitic to Stop Bombing Palestinians!”: Protesters Crash ADL Award Show Honoring Jared Kushner

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The Anti-Defamation League’s award show honoring Jared Kushner was crashed by anti-genocide protesters who shouted “it’s not antisemitic to stop bombing the Palestinian people!”

As I reported earlier, the Jewish Daily Forward said the ADL giving Kushner an award was a way to signal that supporting Donald Trump is “now kosher.”

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt explained his reasoning for honoring Kushner before he took the stage.

From The Jerusalem Post, “ADL CEO defends choice inviting keynote speaker Jared Kushner”:

“Our next speaker is someone who I disagree with strenuously. He worked for a White House that I consistently, and we at the ADL, publicly criticized in the strongest terms. And we’ve had more than enough phone calls,” Greenblatt said. “But I invited him to speak here.” Greenblatt said he received calls questioning his choice. Part of the reason is because the ADL is not a partisan organization, he said. […] “Another part of the answer is that we are living in an October 8 world, and I firmly believe that we as a Jewish community cannot afford to be divided,” Greenblatt said. We do not have to agree on everything, but we cannot allow the partisanship and polarization that has poisoned so much of our society to poison us. We can’t allow it to do the same to us. because, like it or not, we are in this together.” Greenblatt went on to call the Abraham Accords one of the most consequential foreign policy accomplishments of the US government over the last 50 years.

The Abraham Accords were a scam worked out by the Israel lobby which consists of bribing Arab kings to normalize relations with Israel in exchange for billions of US taxpayer dollars and high-tech weaponry.

Kushner said during his speech that he supports Greenblatt and the ADL and believes that advancing the interests of Jews as a collective must transcend “political ideology.”

“After all, how can we ask others to stand with the Jewish people if we cannot stand with each other? We cannot let this be about politics. This is about the Jews,” Kushner said. “If Jews cannot look past their partisan beliefs to acknowledge positive efforts on behalf of the Jewish people, then we will be doomed to history repeating itself as it has time and time again.”