“Dr.” Tedros of the World Health Organization in a meeting with China at a table with a statue of Shiva, who happens to be the god of destruction Think they might be trying to tell us something?

"Dr." Tedros of the World Health Organization in a meeting with China at a table with a statue of Shiva, who happens to be the god of destruction
Same thing happened when the workers strangely danced around the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) before they first started it up. A statue of Shiva was erected in front of the building during that time.