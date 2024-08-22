Energy official with Biden-Harris admin believes ‘queering nuclear weapons’ is ‘essential for creating effective nuclear policy’

By David Krayden – The Post Millennial

The Biden-Harris administration appointed Sneha Nair as special assistant at the National Nuclear Security Administration in February 2024. She is on a mission to arrest what she believes is “white supremacy” with a view to “queering nuclear weapons,” Fox News reports.

She believes the Biden-Harris administration’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies can protect nuclear energy sites in the United States. She posits that DEI “is essential for creating effective nuclear policy.”

“Finally, queer theory informs the struggle for nuclear justice and disarmament,” she wrote in 2023. “Queer theory helps to shift the perception of nuclear weapons as instruments for security by telling the hidden stories of displacement, illness, and trauma caused by their production and testing.”

Nair worked for the George Soros-backed Stimson Institute before joining the DOE. In addition to the hundreds of thousands of dollars it received from the Open Society Foundation, it took in millions from The Embassy of the State of Qatar, Fox reported.

Nair says that if a nuclear security site is not operating under a DEI umbrella, it is subject to “insider threats,” she wrote in an article from April 2023.

“By understanding DEI as a set of values critical to security, and therefore as an element of an effective nuclear security culture, stakeholders can explore how DEI can contribute to stronger security at nuclear facilities,” she said.

“Collectively, these principles (of DEI) can work to mitigate counterproductive work behavior and prevent disgruntled employees from becoming insider threats,” she claimed.

Nair categorically states that fostering DEI is a matter of national security. “DEI principles and advancement must be considered crucial assets for strengthening nuclear security implementation,” Nair wrote. Nair claims that nuclear secrets should be divulged to foreign actors since they have only been excluded on the basis of racial bias.

She said, “U.S. government reports show that qualified applicants with foreign ties have been discouraged from applying to sensitive national security positions and faced barriers to obtaining a security clearance. This is in part due to preconceived confirmation biases held by investigators about certain racial or ethnic groups.”

“Considerable progress has been made in advancing DEI in the nuclear field, but the largest obstacle remains in ensuring that nuclear security practitioners understand how DEI can serve as a tool to strengthen nuclear security,” she said in the article. “Greater focus on the intersections between nuclear security and DEI is essential.”

“An example of this is the threat posed by some White supremacist groups to nuclear facilities may go undetected if a White-majority workforce does not perceive these ideological leanings as indicators of a relevant nuclear security threat,” she suggests.

