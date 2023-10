Eagle Pass, TX: This group of Venezuelans crossed into Eagle Pass. After crossing, they didn’t know what to do. “We were told to look for Border Patrol.”

It took one of them 22 days to reach the US/MX border after leaving Venezuela. Others to two months.

The hardest part of… pic.twitter.com/ZOrMjHJTfq

— Auden B. Cabello (@CabelloAuden) October 1, 2023