Elise Stefanik, Trump’s Nominee for UN Ambassador, Says Israel Has ‘Biblical Right’ to West Bank

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Elise Stefanik, President Trump’s nominee for United Nations Ambassador, said Tuesday during her confirmation hearing that she agrees with the view that “Israel has a biblical right to the entire West Bank.”

“What makes Stefanik all the more pathetic in taking this position is that she is a Catholic,” Dave DeCamp commented on X. “There is no Catholic teaching that says the modern state of Israel has the Biblical right to the West Bank. The Vatican’s position is that there should be a two-state solution.”

I don’t believe for a second that she actually believes this crap, but I do believe she knows full well that spewing this nonsense is the easiest way to advance her political career.

Her attacks on free speech got her the “Defender of Israel Award” from the Zionist Organization of America last year and now she’s on her way to becoming the US’s ambassador to the United Nations.

Had she said Palestinians have the right to Palestine, that would be disqualifying, but pushing made up Christian evangelical nonsense to justify Greater Israel will only help her nomination.

This is what is being passed off as “America First.”