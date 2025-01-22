“Citizens will be on their best behavior, because we’ll be watching and recording everything that’s going on” — Oracle CEO and Trump megadonor Larry Ellison envisions a mass AI surveillance system that will prevent and report crimes before they are actually committed

  1. well if it worked right without corruption this government and our cops will all be on trial soon LOL

