Epstein removed children's teeth so that they couldn't bite. So no I will not stop talking about the files. May they rot in the lowest levels of hell. pic.twitter.com/KQhJ6O3BOY
— Julian paul Assange (@Julianpaulpct5) September 9, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Epstein removed children's teeth so that they couldn't bite. So no I will not stop talking about the files. May they rot in the lowest levels of hell. pic.twitter.com/KQhJ6O3BOY
— Julian paul Assange (@Julianpaulpct5) September 9, 2026