Epstein Victim Who Testified Against Ghislaine Maxwell Mysteriously Dies

By Cristina Laila – The Gateway Pundit

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims who testified against Ghislaine Maxwell has mysteriously died.

Jeffrey Epstein’s pimp Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison earlier this year.

Maxwell worked as Jeffrey Epstein’s pimp for years and the DOJ knew they were running girls as young as 12 but they refused to act.

Carolyn Andriano, one of Epstein’s victims who testified against Maxwell, was found unresponsive in a West Palm Beach hotel earlier this year. West Palm Beach police opened an investigation into her death after it was concluded she died of an accidental drug overdose.

Andriano’s mother pleaded with police to investigate her daughter’s death and insisted she was drug and alcohol free.

According to The Daily Beast, Carolyn Andriano had been texting her mother about building her new life with her five children and husband, John Pitts shortly before she died.

The Daily Beast reported:

Carolyn Andriano, a victim of sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein whose testimony was crucial to putting away his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, has died. There was no obituary or funeral service after she died earlier this year, and police in West Palm Beach, Florida, opened an investigation into her death. After The Daily Beast reached out for comment, police spokesman Mike Jachles told us that the investigation was concluding and that Carolyn died of an accidental overdose. The 36-year-old mother-of-five had planned to start a new chapter in North Carolina, at a new house with a fireplace and half-acre lot with a chicken coop. Carolyn and her husband, John Pitts, had purchased the property just weeks before she was found unresponsive in a West Palm Beach hotel room on May 23. Before her death, “she was ecstatic,” Carolyn’s mother, Dorothy Groenert, told The Daily Beast. “She was all set up for a whole new lifestyle.”

Groenert says Carolyn’s death came as a shock because she was working on building a new life and texted her recently about being free of drugs and alcohol. The way Groenert sees it, some things about her daughter’s overdose don’t make sense, and she wants cops to investigate further.

The Gateway Pundit, in its pursuit of truth, reached out to John Pitts back in JUNE, to confirm whether she was indeed the individual who testified in the Ghislaine Maxwell case.

“We have been informed that an individual with the same name as your late wife has been identified as one of the key witnesses in the Ghislaine Maxwell sex-trafficking trial. We just need to confirm if it was her. Please understand that we approach this matter with utmost respect and sensitivity. Our intention is solely to gather accurate information and ensure clarity on this specific issue,” The Gateway Pundit wrote at the time.

The inquiry was met with silence. Pitts refused to answer, leaving a gaping hole in the story.

The Gateway Pundit also reached out to Carolyn’s sister but did not receive a response at the time.

Noted pedophile of the rich and powerful Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in Manhattan in August 2019, one week after he supposedly attempted suicide. The 66-year-old financier and convicted pedophile was found dead in his prison cell and the medical examiner ruled his death a suicide by hanging. Epstein, who was 6 feet tall, reportedly secured the bedsheet on the bunk bed and wrapped the sheet around his neck.