EXCLUSIVE: Barack Obama secretly attends donor meetings with Jill Biden in Seattle

By Katie Daviscourt and Ari Hoffman – The Postmillennial

Former President Barack Obama secretly attended fundraising events in Seattle last weekend with First Lady Jill Biden and mega-Democrat donors. Speculation has run rampant in light of President Joe Biden‘s recent polling and never-ending gaffes that he will not be the Democratic party’s nominee for 2024.

Obama and Biden both stayed at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in downtown Seattle from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25 and had a jam-packed itinerary while in the Emerald City.

While Jill Biden’s visit was announced prior to arrival, Obama’s attendance was kept secret until The Post Millennial obtained documents from Seattle police sources which confirmed that the former Democrat President was with her.

The Post Millennial’s Katie Daviscourt was also able to visually confirm that Obama spent the weekend at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel.

According to the itinerary titled “FPOTUS Obama Visit,” which was dispersed to Seattle PD officers, Obama and Jill attended closed-door “Seattle Development Meetings” at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel on Saturday from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm to 3:45 pm.

After the meetings, the two went to an off-site dinner and reception before returning back to the hotel in a large motorcade. All events were closed to the public and media.

The Seattle Times reported that First Lady Jill Biden arrived in the city on Thursday evening and attended two private political fundraising events the following days in high-income zip codes, which included Mercer Island and Shoreline, to benefit the Biden Victory Fund, which supports Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign.

The fundraiser in Shoreline cost at least $1,000 to attend, with suggested donations of up to $50,000, while the fundraiser in Mercer Island was listed at $2,500 to $25,000 per person, according to the Times.

It’s unclear why Obama’s presence in Seattle was kept secret, but many speculate that President Joe Biden might not be seeking reelection and that there could be a possible presidential bid from former First Lady Michelle Obama. In addition, there has been massive speculation that Barack Obama has been President Biden’s “handler” since Biden took over as President in January of 2021.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) predicted in a recent podcast episode that: “The Democrat kingmakers [will] jettison Joe Biden and parachute in Michelle Obama.”

“And so when I see the media turning on Joe Biden right now, I think the odds of Michelle Obama parachuting in August of 2024 have risen dramatically and that ought to scare the hell out at anyone who is unhappy about the direction this country is going,” Cruz said.

During a lunch meeting at the White House in June, Obama reportedly promised to do everything in his power to support Biden’s reelection, according to the Washington Post.

He also allegedly cautioned Biden about former President Donald Trump’s political prowess and stronghold on the Republican Party during the meeting. Recent polls show Donald Trump dominating all GOP rivals in the presidential primary election and Trump began to poll ahead of President Biden last week in a massive ten-point lead.

While trying to ask Obama a question at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel, Daviscourt was blocked by Secret Service and hotel staff from getting within close proximity of the former President.