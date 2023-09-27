BREAKING: Hunter Biden received over $250,000 in Chinese wires that identify Joe Biden’s Delaware home as beneficiary address

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

On Tuesday, it was revealed by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer that Hunter Biden had received wires for more than $250,000 from China during the summer of 2019, which listed the Delaware home of Joe Biden as the beneficiary address for the money.

According to Fox News, as part of Comer’s investigation into the Biden family business dealings, he subpoenaed financial records related to a specific bank account, and received in return the record of two wires that originated in Beijing.

These wires were linked to BHR Partners, a joint venture between Hunter Biden’s Rosemont Seneca and the Chinese investment firm Bohai Capital. Hunter Biden sat on the board of BHR Partners, which is a Beijing-backed private equity firm controlled by the Bank of China.

The first wire, dated July 26, 2019, was sent to Hunter Biden by Ms. Wang Xin, and was for the amount of $10,000.

Fox News noted that there is a Wang Xin listed on the website for BHR Partners, but it is currently unclear if this is the same person.

A second wire for $250,000 was sent on August 2, 2019, by Li Xiang Sheng, also known as BHR Partners CEO Jonathan Li, and Ms. Tan Ling. The committee is trying to identify Ling’s role.

Robert Hunter Biden is listed as the beneficiary for these wires, listing “1209 Barley Mill Rd” as the address, which is the main residence of Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware.

Hunter Biden spent a period of time in 2017, 2018, and 2019 living at the residence, though it is unclear whether he was living there at the time of the transfers.

The wires were sent just months after Joe Biden announced his presidential campaign.

Biden claimed on the campaign trail that he “never discussed with my son or my brother or anyone else anything having to do with their business, period.”

Jonathan Li reportedly sat down with Joe Biden for coffee in Beijing, Hunter Biden’s former business partner Devon Archer testified before Congress.

Archer also testified that Biden wrote a college recommendation letter for Li’s daughter to Georgetown, and that Hunter Biden had put his father on speakerphone during at least one call with Li.

“Bank records don’t lie but President Joe Biden does,” Comer told Fox News.

“In 2020, Joe Biden told Americans that his family never received money from China. We’ve already proved that to be a lie earlier this year, and now we know that two wires originating from Beijing listed Joe Biden’s Wilmington home as the beneficiary address when he was running for President of the United States. When Joe Biden was vice president, he spoke on the phone and had coffee with Jonathan Li in Beijing, and later wrote a college letter of recommendation for his children,” Comer said.

“Joe Biden’s abuse of public office for his family’s financial gain threatens our national security. What did the Bidens do with this money from Beijing? Americans demand and deserve accountability for President Biden and the First Family’s corruption. The Oversight Committee, along with the Judiciary and Ways and Means Committees, will continue to follow the evidence and money to provide transparency and accountability.”

The committee has revealed that between 2014 and 2019, the Biden family and their associates received $24 million in foreign payments. $15 million went to the Bidens and $9 million to their business associates.