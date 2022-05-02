Experts: US Training of Ukrainian Forces on German Soil Can Represent Entry into War with Nuclear-Armed Russia

Zeit.de reported:

The training of Ukrainian soldiers, which is already taking place on German soil, can represent participation in the war by the West under international law. This emerges from a report by the scientific service of the Bundestag, which is available to the editorial network Germany (RND).

According to this, there is a consensus that Western arms deliveries are not considered entry into a war under international law as long as one does not take part in combat operations. However, it goes on to say: “Only if, in addition to the supply of weapons, the instruction of the conflict party or training in such weapons were also an issue would one leave the secure area of ​​non-warfare.”

The legal status of “non-warfare” has replaced “traditional neutrality” in international legal practice in recent decades. According to the report, this enables the states under attack – such as Ukraine at the moment – ​​to be supported with arms deliveries and money.

Despite these assessments, the Federal Government continues to assume that, under international law, Germany will not become a party to the war by training Ukrainian soldiers. The federal government is aware of the report by the scientific service, said government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. It is clear to everyone that one finds oneself again and again in a difficult balance. “We are convinced that the training of Ukrainian soldiers in Germany on weapon systems still does not mean direct entry into the war.”

The US Department of Defense announced on Friday that the US military is already training Ukrainian soldiers on weapon systems at US bases in Germany. The Bundeswehr and the Netherlands also take part in this training.