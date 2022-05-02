Dr. Birx Says US Must Prepare for Summer COVID Virus Surge Just Prior to 2022 Election

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

NEVER FORGET—

** Dr. Tony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx used the Imperial College Model to persuade President Trump to lock downthe ENTIRE US ECONOMY.

** The fraudulent model predicted 2.2 million American deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.

** The authors of the Imperial College Model shared their findings with the White House Coronavirus task force in early March 2020.

** Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx then met with President Trump privately and urged him to shut down the US economy and ruin the record Trump economy based on this faulty model.

** A later critique of the Imperial College Model found the study was “completely unusable for scientific purposes” — The Imperial College study was a complete sham

** Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx, acting as experts, pushed a garbage model on the White House and the American public and destroyed the US economy

As reported in early 2020 — in mid April of 2020 Dr. Fauci admitted that it was he and Dr. Birx who persuaded President Trump to lock down the US economy knowing the massive destruction this would cause in jobs, lives, economic and personal suffering and commerce.

President admitted that during a press conference in April of that “two very smart people” came into his office and urged him to lock down the economy or 2.2 million Americans would die from the China virus.

But President Trump did not say who those “two very smart people” were.

President Trump: The big projection being that 2.2 million people would die if we did nothing. That was another decision we made, close it up. That was a big decision that we made. Two very smart people walked into my office and said listen these are your alternatives. And that was a projection of 1.5 to 2.2 million people would die if we didn’t close it up. That’s a lot of people.

Dr. Fauci later admitted he persuaded the president to shut down and kill off the US economy.

Fauci and his team of political lapdogs have been wrong nearly every step of the way.

Dr. Anthony Fauci: "I can tell you, the first and only time that I said we should do mitigation strongly, the response was, 'yes, we'll do it.'" https://t.co/OoYDesvZU4 pic.twitter.com/k5IaxkiiBc — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) April 13, 2020

After Dr. Birx and Dr. Fauci sat with the president the US went into lockdown MILLIONS of Americans lost their jobs and thousands of companies went bankrupt.

In late March, Neil Ferguson, who was behind the Imperial College coronavirus study, backtracked and said 20,000 Brits may die from the coronavirus instead of his original estimates of 500,000.

Neil Ferguson resigned from his government post as a researcher after he was caught breaking his own lockdown rules by meeting with his married mistress at his home.

The Imperial College model was a complete scam.

Dr. Birx used the study to collapse the US economy. She has NEVER apologized.

Now Dr. Birx is warning of a new virus surge this summer in the run-up to the 2022 elections.

The Hill reported:

Deborah Birx, a leading member of the Trump administration’s White House coronavirus task force, said on Sunday the U.S. should be prepared for another potential COVID-19 surge after a recent uptick in infections in South Africa. “They’re on an upslope again,” Birx said of South Africa’s infections on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “Each of these surges are about four to six months apart. That tells me that natural immunity wanes enough in the general population after four to six months that a significant surge is going to occur again. And this is what we have to be prepared for in this country,” she added. Birx specifically warned Americans should be “preparing right now for a potential surge in this summer across the southern United States.”

Gateway Pundit