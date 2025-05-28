Facebook/Instagram Restore Old Censorship Regime Following Shooting of Two Israeli Embassy Aides

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook/Instagram launched a purge of Nick Fuentes clippers and European nationalists on Tuesday, just four days after the Anti-Defamation League demanded they restore their old censorship regime in response to the shooting of two Israeli embassy aides in DC.

This is total confirmation that Mark Zuckerberg’s newfound commitment to “free speech” was nothing more than a marketing ploy.

“Earlier this year, Instagram relaxed its censorship and allowed users to post clips from my show,” Nick Fuentes revealed on Tuesday. “Almost overnight, the clips started going viral and getting millions of views.”

“Today all of the clipping accounts were banned and the censorship has resumed,” he said. “Totally rigged system.”

“I have been banned from Twitch since 2019, Youtube and Tiktok since 2020, Facebook/Instagram since 2021, and Twitter from 2021-2024,” Fuentes added. “Today I am only permitted on X and Rumble. I have been blacklisted, slandered, and suppressed for my entire career. When will it end?”

“Meta just WIPED OUT nearly ALL identitarian Instagram pages & even some from AfD!” Austrian nationalist Martin Sellner said Tuesday on X. “Meanwhile, hardcore Antifa pages are untouched. Same old left-wing censorship!”

“Remember when, after Trump got elected, Zuckerberg told everyone he was going to stop the censorship and that it was all Biden’s fault? Well, he recently banned my movement’s main page with over 40K followers (huge for Flanders and a serious part of my income) and moments ago he banned our ‘Flemish Walks’-page where we did nothing but promote nature and hikes in Flanders,” Belgian nationalist Dries Van Langenhove said on X.

“When is this fraud finally going to be exposed?”

As I said earlier this year, Mark Zuckerberg’s supposed newfound commitment to free speech was nothing more than a marketing ploy from the beginning because it included one major “exception.”

“Conservative” media outlets and influencers all tried to sell Zuckerberg promoting Joel Kaplan to Chief Global Affairs Officer for Meta as some sort of win for “free speech” even though he was “the senior Facebook official who worked directly with the Israeli Government to ensure that Israel’s demands for censorship were honored.”

Get a load of this horsesh*t:

Zuckerberg’s pivot was an obvious fraud day one because it didn’t include any changes to Facebook’s list of “dangerous individuals.”

In 2020, under lobbying from the World Jewish Congress, Zuckerberg banned all Holocaust denial as well as all content which depicts “Jewish people running the world or controlling major institutions such as media networks, the economy or the government.”

“The idea of banning content that promotes stereotypes of Jewish global control came up a year ago, in a meeting with several Jewish groups convened by Facebook, and was pushed primarily by the World Jewish Congress,” The Jewish Daily Forward reported at the time.

The World Jewish Congress also pushed Zuckerberg in 2024 to ban claims of “Zionists” “running the world or controlling the media” as “hate speech.”

These rules were all preserved even during Zuckerberg’s supposed pivot and now they’re right back to being aggressively enforced.