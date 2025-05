JUST IN: Israeli PM Netanyahu gives a genocidal speech yesterday: “This is a war of good against evil…It’s being fought against human animals, monsters… And we will defeat them! We will wipe them out! They will not remain.”

⚡️🇮🇱JUST IN: Israeli PM Netanyahu gives a genocidal speech yesterday: "This is a war of good against evil…It's being fought against human animals, monsters… And we will defeat them! We will wipe them out! They will not remain."pic.twitter.com/gwppKdch16 — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) May 27, 2025

