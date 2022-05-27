Fauci-Funded Monkeypox Vaccine Maker PAID Biden’s Host University For Clinical Trial of Monkeypox Vaccine

National File – by Patrick Howley

The University of Pennsylvania, which hosts Joe Biden’s think tank the Penn Biden Center and paid Joe Biden in the lead-up to his run for president, got paid by the company Bavarian Nordic to perform a clinical trial on the Bavarian Nordic monkeypox vaccine. That’s right. Joe Biden’s host university profited from helping Bavarian Nordic develop the MVA-BN monkeypox vaccine, according to a University of Pennsylvania document obtained by NATIONAL FILE. The Penn Biden Center is financed by UPenn general funds. The MVA-BN vaccine tested at UPenn is now known in America as the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine.

“The University of Pennsylvania is being paid by Bavarian Nordic,” the 2014 document states. Biden joined UPenn after leaving the vice presidency in 2017. Anthony Fauci used approximately $100 million in U.S. taxpayer funds to pay Bavarian Nordic for the vaccine and the Biden administration has used over $100 million in taxpayer funds to buy the monkeypox vaccines.

As I also reported, the University of Pennsylvania makes massive money off Coronavirus vaccines. UPenn gets paid by Pfizer’s vaccine partner BioNtech in licensing payments for mRNA technology and UPenn even makes more money if Pfizer-BioNTech sells more vaccines and gets more FDA approvals from the Biden administration, thanks to a deal UPenn made in 2018 when Biden worked for the university.

Here is the University of Pennsylvania document for the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania that invites people to participate in a research study called “Randomized, open-label Phase II trial to assess the safety and immunogenicity of MVA-BN® smallpox vaccine when increasing the number of injections compared to the standard regimen in immunocompromised subjects with HIV infection…”

National File