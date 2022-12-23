FBI Says Twitter Infiltration Business As Usual , Slams ‘Conspiracy Theorists’

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

The FBI has issued a statement in response to the Elon Musk’s release of THE TWITTER FILES, which boils down to ‘Of course we’ve embedded ourselves in social media companies, and anyone who has a problem with it is a conspiracy theorist trying to tarnish our stellar reputation.’

“The correspondence between the FBI and Twitter show nothing more than examples of our tradition, longstanding and ongoing federal government and private sector engagements, which involve numerous companies over multiple sectors and industries. As evidenced in the correspondence, the FBI provides critical information to the private sector in an effort to allow them to protect themselves and their customers. The men and women of the FBI work every day to protect the American public. It is unfortunate that conspiracy theorists and others are feeding the American public misinformation with the sole purpose of attempting to discredit the agency.”

Aside from the obvious absurdity of the organization which participated in the Russia hoax and told Martin Luther King Jr. to kill himself suggesting they’ve got a modicum of credibility – did the FBI just assume there are only two genders when there are in fact 58, according to Facebook? Terribly bigoted of them.

The FBI also claims they did not provide Twitter with any “specific instructions or details regarding the Hunter Biden laptop story,” adding “We did not request anything of the sort..”

FBI officials say they did not provide Twitter with any “specific instructions or details regarding the Hunter Biden laptop story.” On allegations that the FBI attempted to suppress or spike the Hunter laptop story: “We did not request anything of the sort..” — Jake Gibson (@JakeBGibson) December 21, 2022

Ah – so it was only the ex-FBI guy at Twitter, not the FBI, suggesting it.

35. In response to Roth, Baker repeatedly insists that the Hunter Biden materials were either faked, hacked, or both, and a violation of Twitter policy. Baker does so over email, and in a Google doc, on October 14 and 15. pic.twitter.com/MpQTUj6Esl — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 19, 2022

At the end of the day;

Key facts 1. FBI took Hunter Biden's laptop in Dec 2019 & knew it didn't come from hacking 2. FBI spent 2020 telling Twitter that a "hack-and-leak" involving Hunter would occur in Oct 2020 3. FBI was spying on Giuliani when he gave laptop to NY Post https://t.co/AtU08zfsYS — Michael Shellenberger (@ShellenbergerMD) December 21, 2022

Whatever it took, right?

