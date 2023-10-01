Federal prosecutors considered charging Hunter Biden with sex trafficking but DOJ failed to file charges: IRS whistleblower

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

Federal prosecutors considered filing sex trafficking charges against Hunter Biden for his reported payments to multiple sex escorts. The revelations came from emails shared by IRS whistleblower Joseph Ziegler, who testified to Congress that the government worked to stonewall the investigation into Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son.

Documents obtained by the House Ways and Means Committee reveal that IRS federal prosecutor, Jack Morgan, sent nine cases to Assistant US Attorney Lesley Wolf regarding Hunter Biden’s payments to sex workers.

Evidence shows that Hunter Biden paid multiple escorts to travel from New York and Boston to Los Angeles in exchange for sex, Washington Free Beacon reports.





The document was submitted as evidence during the impeachment inquiry on Thursday, in which President Biden is alleged to have been involved in his son’s illegal foreign business dealings.

Republican Chairman James Comer of the Oversight Committee said they have obtained significant evidence through IRS whistleblower documents indicating that Biden was involved in illegal foreign business matters. During the hearing, Comer said that the committee has issued subpoenas for the bank records of Hunter Biden and his uncle, James Biden.

“The bottom line is that the committee has shown the Bidens alone brought in over $15 million in their foreign influence peddling, over $24 million if you account for their associate’s earnings from the schemes,” Comer said.

“We have established in the first phase of this investigation where this money has come from: Ukraine, Romania, Russia, Kazakhstan, China; it didn’t come from selling anything legitimate,” he continued. “It largely went unreported to the IRS. It was funneled through shell companies and third parties to hide the Bidens’ fingerprints.” “This deserves investigation,” he added. “This deserves accountability. The American people expect this committee to investigate public corruption.” Chairman Comer explained that the next step for the committee is to figure out where the millions of foreign dollars in possession of the Biden family end up. In a press release announcing the subpoenas, Comer vowed to “follow the money to determine whether President Biden’s involvement in his family’s corrupt business schemes makes him compromised and threatens our national security.” “Bank records don’t lie,” he continued, adding that, “coupled with witness testimony, they reveal that Joe Biden abused his public office for his family’s financial gain.” Comer explained that financial records already obtained by House Republicans have revealed “a pattern where the Bidens sold access to Joe Biden around the world to enrich the Biden family.”