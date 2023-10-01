Radical New York Democrat Pulls ‘Fire Alarm,’ Leading to Evacuation of Congress

By Kyle Becker – Trending Political News

Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman (NY) pulled a fire alarm in Cannon Building on Saturday, forcing an evacuation as Democrats tried to buy more time to read new CR, Fox News’ Chad Pergram reported.

“USCP criminal investigation unit is questioning Bowman,” Pergram noted. The USCP is the Capitol Police.

The Capitol Police released a photo of Bowman pulling the fire alarm.

Marjorie Taylor Greene captured the fallout. “Fire alarm is going off in Cannon,” she noted.

Just yesterday, Bowman stated a government shutdown will probably happen because of House Republicans’ “incompetence and dysfunction.”

Pulling a “fire alarm” would certainly qualify as “incompetence and dysfunction” in most voters’ books.

The temporary government shutdown would happen if Congress does not reach an agreement before Oct. 1.