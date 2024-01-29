Federal Troops, Armored Vehicles Moving En Masse to Texas As Biden Regime Prepares To ‘Clear Out’ National Guard

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice
Military equipment and federal armored vehicles are being sent by rail to the Texas border as the Biden regime prepares to clear out Texas National Guard troops and State Police by force, according to local reports.
From the Texas House to former President Donald Trump, Republicans around the country are defending Gov. Greg Abbott’s right to defend the southern border and his challenges to the Biden administration’s unconstitutional border policies.
Twenty-five states have co-signed a letter siding with Gov. Abbot in his battle with the federal government and at least 10 states have sent National Guard and State Police to assist the state of Texas in protecting its border and “potential conflict” with the Biden regime.
