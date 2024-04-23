Former Obama, Clinton Official Charged With Sex Crime

By Mark Steffen – Trending Politics News

A former senior policy advisor to President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton has been arrested of child sex crimes in the United Kingdom, according to the Daily Mail.

Rahamim ‘Rami’ Shy, 46, of New Jersey, has been charged with attempting to arrange a sexual liaison with a child as well as possessing pornographic images of children, according to court records. Shy was first arrested by Bedfordshire Police in February and appeared in Luton Crown Court via remote access from HMP Bedford prison where he is being held.

The disgraced politico was not asked to enter a plea at the time. His next court appearance is not until June.

For most of President Obama’s two terms in office, Shy served in senior roles at the U.S. Treasury Department, specializing in advising other nations about how to keep from inadvertently bankrolling terrorism while imposing sanctions on hostile countries, the Post Millennial reports. He was a top advisor to the late diplomat Richard Holbrooke, who served three presidents, and provided strategic policy analyses to chiefs of staff at the U.S. Department of Defense, according to a now-deleted LinkedIn profile.

At the time of his arrest, Shy was employed by the prominent banking group Citi Financial Services where he served as Deputy Head of Enterprise Issue Management.

The news comes less than six months after a close ally to Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttieg was busted for child pornography.

Patrick Wojahn, the former mayor of College Park, New Jersey who counted Buttigieg as a mentor, was sentenced in November to 150 years in prison after pleading guilty to disseminating 140 images of child pornography including some involving adults. Despite the lifelong sentence, he will be eligible for parole in just 7.5 years.

Wojahn met Buttigieg in 2015 while the Biden official was serving as mayor in South Bend, Indiana. Both were assigned to be “buddies” at the US Conference of Mayors’ Winter Meeting in DC, according to the New York Post.

“I now serve in a leadership role as vice chair of city livability and bicycling in part due to his mentorship,” Wojahn said of Buttigieg, adding that they would discuss the challenges of being openly gay mayors.

That same month, a chief of staff as USDOD was busted allegedly soliciting prostitutes as part of an undercover sting operation by local Georgia police.

The personnel mishap was yet another black eye for the Biden administration which in October fired an immigration official who celebrated the killing of Israelis by Hamas. Sam Brinton, the disgraced, non-binary former Homeland Security employee accused of stealing women’s clothing from airport luggage, was last year also hit with more charges.