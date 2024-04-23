“The White House is now considering declaring a national climate emergency.”
“If Joe Biden declares a national climate emergency, he would have COVID-like powers. He would impose the Green New Deal on America without a vote in Congress”
The AP is urging other news outlets to… pic.twitter.com/aGOkG9tC4X
— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) April 23, 2024
Posted: April 23, 2024
Categories: Videos
One thought on ““The White House is now considering declaring a national climate emergency.” “If Joe Biden declares a national climate emergency, he would have COVID-like powers. He would impose the Green New Deal on America without a vote in Congress” The AP is urging other news outlets to use the term “Climate Crisis””
Climate emergency? WTF is he talking about?
So now we just go ahead and declare random emergencies now? That’s what our government does?
What’s next? The president will declare a National Toilet Paper emergency?
Unfrigginbelievable!!!!!