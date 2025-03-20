From what I’m seeing, at this point, its way too early to pretend anyone has “solved” the JFK murder in any concrete way.

By Ian Carroll

But we’ve definitely seen enough in the documents to indicate that Israel was involved in some way, and that there were efforts by the CIA over the decades to cover that up.

Very interesting to see which influencers, particularly on the right, are completely avoiding this fact or trying to pretend like that is not what the documents say.

Watch closely. You can learn a lot about the information space by watching how people respond to this type of sensitive information.

And again, I’m not of the belief that Israel was the primary player and I’m not saying we know for sure what happened. I’m just saying that sometimes silence speaks volumes. Particularly when every American should be entirely dedicated to full disclosure of the facts.

All that is not to mention that Israel has resumed bombing innocent civilians in a huge way this week. The modern state of Israel- particularly the deep state of Israel is the elephant in the room right now. And it’s many decades past time we talked about it.