Funny old man kicks a venomous Eastern Australian Brownsnake right in the face!





jotunboy81

Mar 8, 2013 • A beautiful Eastern Australian Brownsnake ( 2nd deadliest in Australia (world?) had just passed us on the beach and it climbed up the concrete wall and into the food serving area close to the beach and this old hook came along, kick´s it right in the face on his way to the toilet. There is absolutely no reason to go around it:D

No one was harmed in this event and the snake crawled back to it´s own habitat close by:)