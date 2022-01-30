Comedy vs Tyranny. Funny Parody Video about Trudeau and more

Thanks DJ MacKInnon for sharing this 3 minute parody with us.
Trudeau is running into “covid-isolation”
How convenient is this? Trudeau is running into “covid-isolation” as convoys of 80,000 justifiably angry truckers head his way. He will not be available to face them. We pray the RCMP do their job, and place Justin in more appropriate isolation: https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/pm-trudeau-in-isolation-after-covid-19-exposure-1.5756676
Russel Brand weighs in
Here’s some playful and insightful input from Russell Brand on today’s massive Canada Trucker Freedom event.
Thanks again Will Dove, and Take Action Canada for this clarification
