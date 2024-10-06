Gaza Residents Face New Evacuation Orders as Israeli Strikes Intensify

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli military issued new evacuation orders for Gaza residents on Saturday while carrying out attacks that resulted in a high number of casualties, including dead and wounded, in various areas across the Strip.

Al-Jazeera reported that the Israeli army instructed residents of the Bureij and Nuseirat refugee camps in central Gaza to evacuate immediately.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, this unusual evacuation notice is part of a plan to expand the Netzarim corridor in the region.

The channel said that the Israeli army is preparing for the anniversary of the October 7 events and anticipating possible attempts by large numbers of Gazans to storm the corridor or for resistance fighters to launch raids in the area.

The Netzarim crossing, established by the Israeli army after their ground invasion of Gaza a year ago, now separates the northern part of the Gaza Strip from the south.

Since the start of the Israeli military campaign in Gaza, Palestinians have been continuously displaced as the Israeli army orders residents of targeted areas to evacuate ahead of planned bombings, demolitions, and military advances.

New Massacres

At least seven Palestinians, including children, were killed and several others injured this afternoon as Israeli airstrikes targeted residential areas in both Jabaliya and the Nuseirat refugee camps in the Gaza Strip, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Israeli fighter jets reportedly bombed a home belonging to Nayef Abdullah, a local resident, near the Saad Ibn Abi Waqqas Mosque in northern Jabaliya. The attack killed at least five individuals, including women and children.

In a separate attack, another Israeli airstrike targeted a house belonging to the Ghanim family near the Abu Sarar roundabout in the Nuseirat refugee camp, leading to the murder of two more citizens.

Meanwhile, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, Director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, told Al-Jazeera that hospitals in northern Gaza will cease to function within 24 hours due to the Israeli army’s blockade of diesel and medical supplies.

He added that this would lead to the shutdown of all pediatric departments, including neonatal units, intensive care, and nurseries.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,825 Palestinians have been killed, and 96910 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.