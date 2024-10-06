Hillary Clinton calls for mass censorship of American citizens or "we lose total control."pic.twitter.com/g4XNXDcLC1
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 5, 2024
One thought on “Hillary Clinton calls for mass censorship of American citizens or “we lose total control.””
You’ve already lost “total control,” Hillary. You and your gang who think free people are controllable. Take all your roadblocks to freedom and put them you know where.
