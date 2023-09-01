Global Network Promotes ‘Sexual Rights’ for Children

By Darlene McCormick Sanchez – The Epoch Times

A trifecta of powerful globalist organizations is rigorously executing a plan to teach kindergarteners about sexuality and “empower” children to say yes to sexual encounters, according to agency documents reviewed by The Epoch Times.

Critics say this amounts to children being “groomed” for sex under the banner of human rights and education, while pedophilia is promoted and parental rights are undermined. Experts told The Epoch Times that the push for these programs to be accepted in nations around the world could lead to the practice of having sex with “consenting” children being viewed as acceptable.

Proponents of the programs say they seek to ensure that children’s “rights” to sexual pleasure are protected.

The International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the United Nations are advancing children’s exposure to sexuality on two fronts, according to documents.

On one front, the organizations are promoting comprehensive sexuality education that emphasizes teaching consent for sex. On another front, the groups are pushing to remold the portrayal of children and young people as “sexual beings” with sexual rights that should be based on maturity instead of age.

(Illustration by The Epoch Times, Shutterstock)

The version of childhood sexual education promoted by the groups includes what most parents would recognize as sex education. The coursework includes explanations of reproductive biology and discussions of how abstinence can prevent pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases.

But the curriculum also introduces the idea that minors have “rights” to make decisions concerning their own bodies and to experience “desire, pleasure, and happiness,” without parental involvement, while exploring homosexuality and role-playing.

Proponents such as the WHO say evidence shows that young people are more likely to initiate sexual activity later—and to practice safer sex—when they are better informed about sexuality, sexual relations, and their rights through programs like childhood sexual education.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has praised childhood sexual education for giving children and youth access to developmentally appropriate education that increases the rates of contraception and condom use. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Committee on Adolescent Health Care has cited studies demonstrating that childhood sexual education reduces the rates of sexual activity, unprotected sex, STDs, and teen pregnancy.

Networking Sex Ed

Meg Kilgannon and other experts are convinced that childhood sexual education is harmful. She believes that the globalist groups’ agenda could ultimately harm children by normalizing pedophilia.

Meg Kilgannon, senior fellow for Educational Studies at the Family Research Council, believes international nonprofits want to lower the age of consent for children to have sex. (Courtesy of Meg Kilgannon)

Ms. Kilgannon, senior fellow for educational studies at the Family Research Council, believes the ultimate goal for these groups is to lower the age of consent to make it legal for children to have sex.

“There are adults who want to have sex with children, and they are working in international sex-rights groups to make that happen,” Ms. Kilgannon told The Epoch Times.

Stefano Gennarini is an attorney and vice president for legal studies at the Center for Family and Human Rights, a conservative watchdog group in New York. He says a network of U.N. agencies and nonprofits provides children with information about engaging in all manner of sexual activity, transgenderism, and abortion. The coordinated international effort is “very well-funded,” Mr. Gennarini told The Epoch Times. “This is not a conspiracy theory.”

The Epoch Times reached out to the U.N. and to Planned Parenthood in the United States and internationally for comment, but did not receive a response.

Sexual Revolution for Kids

Sex education is starting younger than ever.

The U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) commissioned a document about teaching sex education to children beginning in kindergarten called the “International Technical Guidance on Sexual Education.”

UNESCO worked with the WHO and U.N. agencies, such as U.N. Women and the U.N. Children’s Fund (UNICEF), to develop the guide, according to agency websites.

The document’s introduction states that the program’s aim is to “equip children and young people” with knowledge and to empower them to “develop respectful social and sexual relationships.”

The guidance falls under the U.N.’s global 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. U.N. members—including the United States under President Barack Obama’s leadership—adopted the agenda’s 17 goals in 2015 for ending poverty, protecting the planet, and improving lives worldwide.

Then-President Barack Obama addresses the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Sept. 28, 2015. (John Moore/Getty Images)

As part of that agenda, the U.N. wants its brand of sex education to be mandatory worldwide. It has called on governments to enforce the policies through international pledges already made.

“Continued efforts are needed to ensure that CSE [childhood sexual education] is mandated under law and/or policy,” according to a U.N. agency progress report called “The Journey Towards Comprehensive Sexuality Education.”

To help further that mission, the IPPF published a kit that outlines sex-ed standards for children younger than 10.

In resources, Planned Parenthood recommends teaching children 10 and under that “sexual activity” can be part of “commercial sex work.” (Samira Bouaou/The Epoch Times)

The “toolkit” teaches that some children aren’t “comfortable being identified as male or female based on their sex organs. ”

It prescribes teaching youngsters in that age group that “sexual activity should always be mediated by consent” and individuals “agree, free from any pressure, to engage in intimate relationships.”

Sexual activity may be part of different types of relationships, including dating, marriage, or “commercial sex work,” among others, the program instructs children under 10.

Children’s Right to ‘Pleasure’

Meanwhile, the IPPF, along with other global non-governmental organizations, collaborated with the WHO and the UN to frame “child sexual rights” as “human rights.”

The IPPF developed “Exclaim! Young People’s Guide to ‘Sexual Rights: an IPPF Declaration,” partly based on the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

The concept of young people’s “evolving capacity” stems from that convention. It calls on leaders and societies to value young people’s developing maturity to make decisions on their own.

The sexual rights declaration says children and youths are entitled to have pleasurable sex. Those under 18 years “should enjoy” the full range of human rights, including “sexual rights,” according to the document.

“Young people are sexual beings,” the document states on its opening page. “They have sexual needs, desires, fantasies, and dreams.”

“It is important for all young people around the world to be able to explore, experience, and express their sexualities in healthy, positive, pleasurable, and safe ways,” the guide continues. It asserts children can make decisions about sex based on their maturity, free from parental “interference.”

An International Planned Parenthood Federation guide outlining “sexual rights” for youth was developed in 2007. (Samira Bouaou/The Epoch Times)

The document states that laws shouldn’t discriminate against children’s “sexual rights” based on age.

“Since each young person develops at their own pace, there is no universal age at which certain sexual rights and protections gain or lose importance,” the document states.

Those sentiments are echoed in “The 8 March Principles for a Human Rights-Based Approach to Criminal Law Proscribing Conduct Associated with Sex, Reporduction, Drug Use, HIV, Homelessness and Poverty” (pdf).

The document was produced by the nonprofit group International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) and endorsed by attorneys around the world. It says that “conduct involving persons below the domestically prescribed minimum age of consent to sex may be consensual in fact, if not in law.”

The ICJ statement condemns “child sexual abuse” yet argues that sex with those under 18 may not constitute abuse if that person’s “capacities” have sufficiently “evolved.” In those cases, the ICJ argues that criminal law should be applied more leniently because international human rights law demands it.

‘Dangerous’ Concept

Ms. Kilgannon served in the U.S. Department of Education during the administration of President Donald Trump. She calls the idea of separating the rights of children from their parents a “dangerous” concept being played out on the international and national stage.

“It’s built upon the premise that parents don’t have the best interest of their children in mind,” she said. “And there’s just nothing further from the truth.”

She believes international groups are working together to lower the accepted age of consent for children to have sex.

National organizations are committed to pushing to teach children about sex, according to Ms. Kilgannon. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

National organizations such as Planned Parenthood, the Trevor Project, and the Gay Lesbian & Straight Education Network develop their own “fake national standards of sex education, and they all look like they could have come out of a government agency,” she said.

But really, they’re just special-interest groups promoting their brand of sex education. And their efforts align with a global push to teach children about sex, she said.

“They’re people who are committed to pushing this questionable science of Alfred Kinsey and sex researchers,” she said.

Mr. Kinsey was an American sexologist and zoologist who founded the Institute for Sex Research at Indiana University in 1947. It’s now known as the Kinsey Institute for Research in Sex, Gender, and Reproduction.

Rebecca Friedrichs, founder of For Kids & Country. (Courtesy of Rebecca Friedrichs)

There, he taught that children are sexual beings from birth, capable of sexual response. The official narrative of his research included input from pedophiles. They assured Mr. Kinsey that children could have pleasurable sexual experiences, he said.

Rebecca Friedrichs, founder of For Kids & Country, believes the idea of child sexuality now being taught and endorsed as human rights can be traced back to Mr. Kinsey.

She was a teacher in California before quitting and taking up the fight against what she describes as the “education mafia” of teachers’ unions in the United States.

Sex Ed, American-Style

Teacher unions like the National Education Association have promoted sex education as a solution to underage pregnancies and STDs.

They’ve argued that parents weren’t teaching their children about sex at home, so schools needed to step in, Ms. Friedrichs said.

But in reality, childhood sexual education breaks down morals and sexual boundaries and drives a wedge between parents and their children, she said.

When teachers begin talking to students about their own sexual orientation and exposing them to discussions about sexuality, that should alarm parents, she said.

“That’s called grooming,” Ms. Friedrichs said.

Like Marxist-based radical gender and race theories and social-emotional learning, the goal of childhood sexual education is to divide and conquer, she said.

The goal of childhood sexual education is to divide and conquer, according to Ms. Friedrichs. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

“Unions want every child to be indoctrinated in a government-run school,” she said. It’s been going on since the 1960s, she added.

In Texas, parents revolted in 2022 against a childhood sexual education curriculum offered through a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services grant program. The idea, according to the program, was to reduce teen pregnancy and STDs. Critics called it an attempt to sexualize children.

Parents with the Nueces County chapter of Citizens Defending Freedom blocked the program, titled “Making Proud Choices!” in some Corpus Christi schools.

But it was a bittersweet victory for parents.

They still were concerned the program would be quietly introduced in schools elsewhere. A federal grant program has doled out millions to nonprofit organizations willing to work to sell school districts around the country on the idea of adding childhood sexual education to classroom instruction.

Nonprofits such as Planned Parenthood in the U.S. play a significant role in sex education, as well, Ms. Friedrichs said.

By the 6th grade, the term “consent” is used, instead of teaching children to say no, according to Planned Parenthood documents. Promoting consent could lead to the normalization of pedophilia by promoting the idea that it’s acceptable to have sex with children who consent, according to Ms. Friedrichs. (Megan Jelinger/AFP via Getty Images, ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

That organization offers K-5 education standards that say children have a right not to be touched. And it teaches that children should be prepared to say no when uncomfortable.

But by the 6th grade, the term “consent” is used, instead of teaching children to say no, according to organization documents.

Promoting consent could lead to the normalization of pedophilia by promoting the idea that it’s acceptable to have sex with children who consent, Ms. Friedrichs said.

“The whole point of CSE [childhood sexual education] is this whole consent thing, and children have the right to sex,” Ms. Friedrichs said.

Parents’ rights are all about protecting their children from harm, she said. So the idea of allowing children to make major life decisions about sex on their own would thwart that parental protection.

The intent behind teaching consent is laid out by the Guttmacher Institute, a liberal think tank and research arm of Planned Parenthood.

The institute asserts on its website that “consent is key to pushing back against abstinence-only messages.”

“When schools teach students about how to say no to sex, they are also acknowledging young people’s ability to say yes,” the website states.

International Dirty Word

April Gallart is a former California teacher who volunteers as a representative of United Families International at the United Nations.

April Gallart is a former California teacher who volunteers at the United Nations for United Families International. (Courtesy of April Gallart)

She started going to the U.N. in 2013 to lobby for family values by discussing issues with delegates, she said.

At the U.N., she discovered resistance to parental rights and family values.

She recalled one instance when the U.N. “fought tooth and nail” to get the words “mother and father” out of a document.

Parents who protect their children from sexuality are seen as roadblocks to allowing children the autonomy to make their own decisions, she said.

Everything is about the individual. And that separates individuals from the support of their families, she said.

“The F-word in the U.N. is ‘family,'” Ms. Gallart said.

Policymakers want mothers in the workforce away from their children, she said. When children take care of aging parents at home, policymakers view it as unpaid labor.

“They’re trying to break down all these roles that we value, that we’ve had for millennia, and trying to give all the power of decision-making to children,” she said.

Ms. Gallart questioned why adults would want to talk to children about sexuality.

“The only reason to do that is to break their boundaries down,” Ms. Gallart said. “If it isn’t pedophilia, what’s the reason?

Many of the U.N. delegates she meets from less-developed countries—or those with strong religious ties—share the typical family values of conservative Americans, she said.

People gather to call on Premier Doug Ford to keep his promise to repeal the controversial 2015 sex education curriculum and for Education Minister Lisa Thompson to resign at Queen’s Park in Toronto on Feb. 2, 2019. (NTD Television)

But she saw Western countries such as the United States, Canada, and the Netherlands exert tremendous pressure on developing countries in Africa and elsewhere to conform to their ideas on topics such as sex education. It was presented as a contingency to obtain funding for other projects.

Sex-Ed Failure

Mr. Gennarini, who researches and writes about international law, said sex ed has not spared youths from the consequences of intimacy, such as STDs.

The diseases have skyrocketed in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with millions of new infections every year for those aged 15 through 24.

The education arm of Planned Parenthood is SIECUS, which has the motto “Sex Ed for Social Change.”

The group’s sex-education documents show that abstinence is the safest way to avoid pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases. But the group also teaches about consent, abortion, masturbation, sexual fantasy, and response.

Sex ed has not spared youths from the consequences of intimacy, such as STDs, according to Mr. Gennarini. (Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images)

SIECUS produced the National Sex Education Standards with input from the National Education Association teachers’ union and other groups.

Mr. Gennarini said these “poison” standards are being adopted by school districts without the awareness of parents, who were largely disengaged from schools until recently.

‘Off the Rails’

Though many seem to see agreements with the U.N. and its satellite organizations as non-binding, international non-governmental groups have gained tremendous power, Mr. Gennarini warned.

Stefano Gennarini, attorney and vice president of legal studies at the Center for Family and Human Rights. (Courtesy of Stefano Gennarini)

“There has to be more awareness,” he said. “The problem is the international system has gone off the rails.”

Conservative groups like his find themselves virtually alone at the U.N. because conservative nonprofits in the United States focus on lawmakers on Capitol Hill.

Conservatives shouldn’t advocate quitting the U.N., he said. If anything, conservatives need to become more prominent there and promote the family values that much of the rest of the world’s citizens embrace, he said.

“All these [anti-family] policies—they have never been put in front of voters,” Mr. Gennarini said.

He pointed to the recent controversy surrounding a pandemic treaty under development by the WHO. Many conservatives fear the treaty will wrest control away from the United States, dictating how it and other nations respond to future outbreaks.

“We already have a de-facto world government, if we look at pandemics,” he said.

Mr. Gennarini’s advocacy group is practically alone in efforts to lobby for families and parents at the U.N., he said.

Worldwide organizations have more power than people realize, he said. That’s because sovereign governments sign contracts or treaties with the U.N. that are legally binding, he said, much like the environmental treaty known as the Paris Climate Accords.

The result is a vast body of international law that has been created surrounding these agreements—policies that voters in democratic countries have never approved, he said.

“It’s a workaround to the Constitution,” Mr. Gennarini said. “Everywhere in the world, it’s undermining democracy.”