Oregon’s new guidelines for sex-ed starts kids on a path of questioning their gender from kindergarten! They want to teach 4-year-olds that “there are many ways to express gender.”

They also recommend teaching kindergarteners the terms “pen*s” and “vag*na.” pic.twitter.com/FGcCIwBpGX

— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 1, 2023