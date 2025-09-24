GOP Rep. Jim Jordan Hypes YouTube Amnesty, But Fine Print Tells a Different Story

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan claimed Tuesday on X that Google, under GOP pressure, had committed to offer “ALL creators” banned from YouTube for “political speech” the opportunity to return to the platform, but he appears to have simply been lying.

“BREAKING: Due to our oversight efforts, GOOGLE commits to offer ALL creators previously kicked off YouTube due to political speech violations to return to the platform,” Rep. Jordan announced triumphantly on X.

Despite Jordan’s claim, the text of the document written by Google’s lawyers only says that they will “provide an opportunity for all creators to rejoin the platform if the Company terminated their channels for repeated violations of COVID-19 and elections integrity policies that are no longer in effect.”

That means the plethora of right-wing figures who were banned over the four years following Trump’s election (Red Ice, Nick Fuentes, Alex Jones, etc.) are going to remain banned — just as the Israel Lobby wants.

Fox News Digital on Tuesday asked Google for comment on their new policy change and they responded that they have nothing more to add “besides what was in the document.”

“We’ve had a lot of questions about a pathway back to YouTube for some terminated creators to set up a new channel,” YouTube’s press account said later in the day on X. “This will be a limited pilot project that will be available to a subset of creators in addition to those channels terminated for policies that have been deprecated. More to come soon!”

In other words, the GOP-secured amnesty for “all creators” banned for their political views is actually just a “limited pilot project” for “a subset of creators” and channels banned specifically for violating their COVID and elections integrity policies. Additionally, they will seemingly not be giving this subset of people their channels back but will merely be allowing them to create a new channel, presumably from scratch.

Lest anyone forget, the GOP last year worked together with Democrats and the Biden administration to ban TikTok on behalf of the Israel Lobby.

Now, the Trump administration is working to force the sale of the site to the Israel Lobby’s strongest soldiers — Oracle, Andreessen Horowitz, the Murdochs, Dell, etc.

The Israel Lobby is being handed TikTok on a silver platter, whereas the GOP base is being given permission to engage in COVID and election fraud conspiracy theories.

This is what Jordan and the GOP are trying to sell to their base as a “massive” win.