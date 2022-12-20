Gov. Stitt, Mayor Holt Crow As Mexican Meddlers Open Oklahoma City Consulate—Constituents React Badly

VDare – by Alan Wall

It’s official. A Mexican consulate will open in Oklahoma City this spring. Governor Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, both Republicans, are crowing, apparently because they think a new consulate means Oklahoma is no longer just flyover country; the city is no longer a one-horse town. It’s a bustling “global hub,” serving the needs of its many Oklahomans of “Mexican descent.” Yeah, and it’s now home to yet another hive of busy bees who will meddle in federal, state, and local affairs on behalf of Mexicans who live here—legally and illegally.

You have to ask: What was this pair of jokers thinking? Answer: They weren’t, at least not about the interests of their fellow Sooners and Americans. For those who are thinking, reasons abound to oppose the consulate.

BREAKING: The Mexican government has announced today their intent to open a new consulate in Oklahoma City! Over 106,000 residents of OKC are of Mexican descent. Community & elected leaders have advocated in favor of a consulate for years. Today we are a big step closer! #1OKC https://t.co/0xirg0zdj7 — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) October 25, 2021

There are already 51 Mexican consulates in the United States. It’s the largest consular network in the world. That’s more than one per state, and more than enough.

Second, Mexican consulates are centers of subversion. They promote illegal immigration. They meddle in U.S. politics. They promote dual citizenship. They undermine the loyalty of Mexican-Americans to the country in which they were born or welcomed them as naturalized citizens. Thus, consulates work against assimilation and, even worse, American sovereignty.

And as I observed last year, the Mexican Foreign Ministry inadvertently revealed another problem with the consulate when it touted its location as “ideal for distribution to the entire country.” Yeah, it’s ideal alright… for drug smugglers and human traffickers, because it’s a hub for three interstate highways: I-35, I-40 and I-44.

