🇺🇲🇻🇪 Secretary of State Marco Rubio talks about why the US is preparing to invade Venezuela

Russia, China, and Iran are the cause, not the drug cartels as the Trump administration claims.

"Maduro's elections were completely rigged. Russia's presence in Venezuela is noticeable,… pic.twitter.com/vvpNTeytna

— Megatron (@Megatron_ron) August 24, 2025